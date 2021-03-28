A loss that ‘stings’ for Wofford as VMI scores late

College Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
wofford-logo_190781

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Seth Morgan threw for 375 yards and four touchdowns and his 14-yard scoring pass to Jakob Herres with 35 seconds left sent VMI past Wofford 36-31.

Morgan led a seven-play, 79-yard drive in just 63 seconds for the go-ahead score for the No. 14-ranked Keydets. The Terriers took a 31-30 lead with 1:43 left when Jimmy Weirick completed a quick slant pass to Landon Parker who outran the defender for a 75-yard touchdown. Weirick threw for 170 yards and a touchdown.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Basketball Challenge Bracket Contest
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store