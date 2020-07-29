ACC announces fall sports changes; football limited to 11 games

FILE – This Sept. 7, 2019, file photo shows the ACC logo atop the chain marker during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Duke and North Carolina A&T, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)

(WSPA) – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced changes for fall sports, including schedule adjustments and a later start for football.

According to the ACC, the fall sports will now begin during the week of September 7 – 12.

The ACC football schedule now allows schools to play 11 games, including 10 conference games and one non-conference. All non-conference opponents must be played in the home state of the ACC institution and opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements agreed on by the ACC.

The 2020 season will also feature only one division. The top two teams with the highest conference-game winning percentage will play in the ACC Football Championship Game on either December 12 or December 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The conference said that Notre Dame will also play a 10-game conference schedule.

(From: Atlantic Coast Conference)

The conference released a model showing which ACC teams will play each other. The exact weekly ACC Football schedule, along with television selections, will be released in the future, the conference said.

According to the ACC’s model, Clemson will play Boston College, Miami, Pitt, Syracuse, and Virginia at home and Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest on the road.

Clemson’s non-conference opponent has not yet been announced.

Fall Olympic Sports competition may also begin Thursday, September 10.

The conference said that team sports will play a conference schedule that meets the NCAA’s minimum amount of games:

Field Hockey: 6

Women’s Soccer: 6

Men’s Soccer: 6

Volleyball: 10

Additional details on ACC sports:

Football:

The season’s first games will take place the week of Sept. 7-12

The 2020 scheduling model includes 11 games (10 plus one: 10 conference and one non-conference)

All non-conference game opponents, selected by the respective school, must be played in the home state of the ACC institution, and all non-conference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC

The 11 games will be played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates

There will be one division

Notre Dame will also play a 10-game conference schedule and be eligible to compete in the 2020 ACC Football Championship Game

All television revenue for the 2020 season, including Notre Dame’s home games broadcast by NBC, will be shared equally by all 15 institutions

The ACC Football Championship Game will be played on either December 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will feature the top two teams based upon highest conference-game winning percentage

All 15 teams will continue to be part of the ACC’s bowl selection process; should Notre Dame win the ACC Football Championship Game they would be eligible for the Orange Bowl, if not selected as a College Football Playoff semifinal team

The 2020 ACC Football week-by-week schedule and television selections will be released in the future

Fall Olympic Sports:

Fall Olympic Sports competition may begin on Thursday, Sept. 10

Team sports will play a conference schedule that meets the NCAA minimum amount of games: field hockey (6), women’s soccer (6), men’s soccer (6) and volleyball (10)

Schools will continue to schedule regular season cross country competitions at their discretion

Any additional games against conference opponents or non-conference opponents are at the respective school’s discretion and all opponents must meet the ACC’s medical standards

Any additional games against conference opponents that are beyond the conference-mandated schedules would not count in the ACC standings

The schedule for ACC Fall Championships The cross country championships will be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on October 30, and include all fifteen member schools The field hockey championship will be held at Duke University on November 5, 6 and 8 The women’s soccer championship will include the top four teams and be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on November 6 and 8, as previously announced The men’s soccer championship will include the top four teams and be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on November 13 and 15

Television selections via the ACC’s partnership with ESPN and ACC Network will be made in the future

Winter and Spring Olympic Sports: