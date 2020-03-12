ACC, SEC, others cancel remainder of 2020 men’s basketball tournaments

Syracuse forward Elijah Hughes (33) and forward Quincy Guerrier (1) block North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

UPDATE (AP) – All five Power Five conferences have canceled their basketball tournaments, putting the NCAA Tournament in doubt.

The Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, ACC and Pac-12 conferences were all preparing to play games in large arenas across the country, but with few people in the buildings.

The NCAA had announced Wednesday that it planned to play its men’s and women’s tournament games that start next week with restricted access for the general public. The NCAA said only essential staff and limited family members would be allowed to attend the games.

The men’s NCAA Tournament is one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar. March Madness draws hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas from coast to coast.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Several 2020 men’s basketball tournaments have been canceled due to concerns over COVID- 19.

The ACC joins the SEC in canceling the remainder of its basketball tournament. Florida State will get the automatic bid to the NCAA‘s — Pete Yanity (@pyanity) March 12, 2020

ACC

The remainder of the 2020 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament has been canceled.

ACC officials made the announcement in a tweet Thursday afternoon, citing ongoing concerns over COVID-19:

Following additional consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, and in light of the continued conversations surrounding the fluidity of COVID-19, the Atlantic Coast Conference will immediately cancel the remainder of the 2020 ACC Tournament. For NCAA Tournament Automatic Qualification purposes, Florida State will represent the league as the ACC Chamption. We are disappointed for our student-atheletes, schools and fans to have to make this decision; however, the overall health and safety of all involved is the priority. ACC

SEC

The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday that the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville has been cancelled.

According to a Tweet on SEC’s Twitter page, the cancellation is due to the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus.

Big Ten

The Big Ten has announced Thursday the conference tournament will be canceled immediately.

“The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus,” the conference said in a statement on bigten.org.