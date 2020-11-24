ACC moves 2021 men’s basketball tournament from Washington to Greensboro

Greensboro Coliseum is mostly empty after the NCAA college basketball games were cancelled at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 12, 2020. The biggest conferences in college sports all canceled their basketball tournaments because of the new coronavirus, seemingly putting the NCAA Tournament in doubt. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday it has moved the 2021 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament from Washington to Greensboro due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro from March 9-13.

The tournament originally was scheduled to be played at Capital One Arena in Washington.

The tournament will return to Washington in 2024.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to assist the ACC in these unprecedented times by hosting their relocated 2021 Men’s Basketball Tournament,” said Matt Brown, managing director of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. “We would like to thank Mayor Nancy Vaughan, the Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Koury Corporation for their support in helping to bring this prestigious event to the City of Greensboro for the 28th time in our historic partnership with the ACC.”

“The ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament has enjoyed terrific experiences and hospitality at Capital One Arena,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “We look forward to returning to Washington, D.C., and appreciate Greensboro for welcoming and accommodating us during these unique and challenging times.”

The ACC previously announced the 2022 event will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and the 2023 event will return to Greensboro Coliseum.

“While it’s unknown at this time what the total economic impact of the 2021 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament may be, the Greensboro community will benefit tremendously from the national television exposure from this highly-watched event,” said Henri Fourrier, president of the Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The Tournament will provide a welcome boost to our local hospitality industry and further strengthen our longtime relationship with the ACC.”