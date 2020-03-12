ACC, SEC tournament games to be played without fans beginning Thurs.

GREENSBORO, NC (WSPA) – Beginning Thursday, all games in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament and the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament will be played with only limited attendance.

Both conferences released statements Wednesday announcing their decisions.

Beginning March 12, all games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television, and credentialed media members present.

The change is being made following the announcement that the NCAA Basketball Tournament will also be played without fans.

The 2020 ACC Tournament is being held in Greensboro, North Carolina while the SEC Tournament is being held in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Southeastern Conference also said that the same policy will also apply to other on-campus regular season games scheduled through at least the end of March.