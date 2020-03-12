ACC, SEC tournament games to be played without fans beginning Thurs.

College Sports

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, NC (WSPA) – Beginning Thursday, all games in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament and the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament will be played with only limited attendance.

Both conferences released statements Wednesday announcing their decisions.

Beginning March 12, all games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television, and credentialed media members present.

The change is being made following the announcement that the NCAA Basketball Tournament will also be played without fans.

The 2020 ACC Tournament is being held in Greensboro, North Carolina while the SEC Tournament is being held in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Southeastern Conference also said that the same policy will also apply to other on-campus regular season games scheduled through at least the end of March.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Clemson Sports Schedule

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store