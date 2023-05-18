AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference finished its annual spring meetings today following individual and joint sessions that included the league’s Faculty Athletic Representatives (FARs), Athletic Directors (ADs), Senior Woman Administrators (SWAs), Football Head Coaches, Men’s Basketball Head Coaches, Women’s Basketball Head Coaches and an additional administrator.

“The time together with our member institutions once again was tremendous,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “We continue to have critical discussions about the state of college athletics while also remaining excited about the direction of our conference and celebrating our many successes. To be certain, we have had another incredible year and look forward to the upcoming 2023-24 academic calendar.”

Joint sessions, attended by the FARs, ADs, SWAs, and the additional administrator, featured updates and discussions related to myriad areas, including ACC Network, NCAA Basketball Tournament, federal legislation, revenue generation and distribution, NCAA transfer portal trends and Name, Image and Likeness.

With ACC Football moving away from division play this year, the conference finalized the updated tiebreaker policies for the ACC Football Championship game. The updated policies can be found here.

For the first time, an additional administrator from each school’s athletics department staff attended the spring meetings. This administrator position was created to provide more opportunities for leaders from a historically underrepresented background to attend governance meetings while providing professional development.

ACC student-athletes Jack Carter of Boston College (cross country/track & field), Piper Hampsch of Duke (field hockey) and Michael Redding III of Miami (football) attended the meetings and spoke with the ADs, SWAs, FARs and School Designees. Following the student athletes’ presentation, the FARs, ADs, SWAs, and the additional administrator provided feedback and appreciation for the ongoing leadership provided to their peers, respective institutions and conference and national level.

The student-athlete representatives reviewed the mental health proposal with the Commissioner, ADs, SWAs, FARs, and School Designees. The proposal recommends each ACC institution employ at least one licensed mental health professional per 250 student-athletes, one sport psychologist per 500 student-athletes, mental health training for coaches and formal mental health resource communications plans. After reviewing feedback, the ACC SAAC will make updates and continue to engage with stakeholders to improve the recommendations to put forth to the membership for a vote. Recommendations include defining mental health training for coaches, decreasing the ratio of student-athlete to mental health professional, and how to infuse mental health into the culture of athletics.

Topics discussed at the meetings included, but were not limited to:

• ACC Football and Women’s and Men’s Basketball

• Business, Finance and Revenue Generation

• Federal Legislation

• Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

• Transfer Portal

• NCAA Transformation Committee recommendations

• Disney, ESPN and ACC Network

• ACC Football Tiebreaker Policy

• National governance of college football

• Future of College Sports

• Future ACC Unity Tour

• ACC Strategic Marketing and Branding Initiative

• ACC Health and Safety Summit

• Student-Athlete Mental Health

• ACC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee

• ACC Olympic Sports Policies and Championships

The ACC’s Board of Directors will meet next week to finish up the league’s scheduled meetings for this academic year.