Anderson University to begin football program in 2024

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson University announced their plans to start a new football program Friday.

The school will be adding a football program for the fall of 2024.

A booster’s grant of $3 million helped the cause. The school hopes to raise a total of $6 million to fund a program.

“As we continue to look at how we can develop Anderson and how we can continue to grow as a university, we’ve had a lot of success growing on the back of academics. We’ve grown this school dramatically and we looked at athletics and we thought, ‘Hey, what a better opportunity than to try to add a sport’ and as we look to different sports we thought football and this region was a great fit.”

The team will play at the athletic complex adjacent to campus in the south Atlantic Conference, where they’ve been a member for several years.