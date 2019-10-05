Anderson University to begin football program in 2024

College Sports

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson University announced their plans to start a new football program Friday.

The school will be adding a football program for the fall of 2024.

A booster’s grant of $3 million helped the cause. The school hopes to raise a total of $6 million to fund a program.

“As we continue to look at how we can develop Anderson and how we can continue to grow as a university, we’ve had a lot of success growing on the back of academics. We’ve grown this school dramatically and we looked at athletics and we thought, ‘Hey, what a better opportunity than to try to add a sport’ and as we look to different sports we thought football and this region was a great fit.”

The team will play at the athletic complex adjacent to campus in the south Atlantic Conference, where they’ve been a member for several years.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Biltmore Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store