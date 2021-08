HONEA PATH, SC (WSPA)--Anderson School District Two, provided more than 400 backpacks for students on Friday. The Third Annual Back-to School Giveaways were held at Chiquola Baptist Church, in Honea-Path, and Belton First Baptist.

"Our main objective is to have students have backpacks and school supplies the first day of school, so they can go in confidently, and say I'm ready to be a life-long learner," said Teresa Phillips, Mental Health Service Coordinator, Anderson School District Two.