SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Hall of Fame Committee of the Wofford College Terrier Club Board of Directors has announced a pair of former student-athletes and one coach as the 2023 inductees into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

The group includes Mike Ayers (football), Nola Crystal Belcher ’07 (women’s track and field) and Adam Scott ’18 (baseball).

In addition, the Hall of Fame will honor Sam Maw ‘56 as the Distinguished Service Award recipient and David Beacham ‘77 as an Honorary Letterman. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled to take place in early February.

The Hall of Fame recognizes “those former athletes and coaches who, by outstanding athletic achievement and service, have made lasting and significant contributions to the cause of sports at Wofford College, the Spartanburg community, South Carolina and the nation.”

Mike Ayers – Football

For three decades, Ayers guided the Terriers from the NAIA and NCAA Division II ranks to Division I and the Southern Conference … Along the way, the team made appearances in the Division II Playoffs in 1990 and 1991, the Division I FCS Playoffs in 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2017, and claimed Southern Conference titles in 2003, 2007, 2010, 2012 and 2017 … In his 30 seasons, Ayers was the head coach of a Terrier team that was the epitome of success within the Southern Conference … Since the start of the 2003 season, Wofford posted a 69-37 mark in league play, a winning percentage of .650 … In his final eleven seasons, the team reached the FCS Playoffs eight times … Wofford players were named as SoCon Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year and taken the Jacobs Blocking Trophy home twice as well … Ayers retired in December of 2017 and has also been inducted into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame, South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame and the Southern Conference Hall of Fame.

Nola Crystal Belcher ’07 – Women’s Track and Field

First women’s outdoor track and field athlete to win a Southern Conference title – javelin in 2006 … Named All-Southern Conference in the javelin in 2005 and 2006 … Held the school record in the event until the 2018 season … In 2004 and 2005 competed in the shot put during the indoor season … During the 2004 outdoor season threw the shot and discus … At the 2004 SoCon Championships was 14th in the discus and 10th in the shot put … In the 2005 outdoor season competed in the discus, javelin and shot put … At the 2005 Outdoor SoCon Championship was third in the javelin at 36.19 meters … During the 2006 SoCon Championship, was 12th in the shot put at 11.17 meter and won the javelin with a throw of 38.71 meters, a full meter over the second-place finisher.

Adam Scott ’18 – Baseball

Started 59 games (most in school history) of 67 games played … Set school records with 364.2 innings pitched and 389 career strikeouts … Ranked second in school history with 26 wins … Third in SoCon history with 389 strikeouts … Drafted in the 4th round (133rd overall) by Cleveland … Named SoCon Pitcher of the Week six times in career … As a senior in 2018 started 15 games and pitched three games in relief … Set a new school record with 137 strikeouts in 103.1 innings … Posted a 3.14 ERA and issued only 18 walks … Named All-Southern Conference second team by the coaches and media … Led the SoCon in strikeouts … Struck out 17 batters against UNCG (second most in school history) to earn national Pitcher of the Week honors … As a junior in 2017 started 15 games and posted a 4.92 ERA in 93.1 innings with a 6-6 record … In sophomore season in 2016 started 14 games and made four relief appearances … Posted a 6.48 ERA and a 4-6 record … Threw 75 innings with 72 strikeouts … Ranked tenth in the Southern Conference in strikeouts … As a freshman in 2015 made 16 appearances with 15 starts … Led the starters with a 3.68 ERA as he recorded 72 strikeouts in 93.0 innings and had an 8-4 record … Named to the Southern Conference All-Freshman Team and to the Southern Conference All-Tournament Team … Majored in finance and accounting … Named to the Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll and SoCon Spring All-Academic Team … Currently playing at the AAA level.