Former Byrnes High School and Presbyterian College head football coach Bobby Bentley is back in college coaching as he’s been hired as an analyst on Gus Malzahn’s staff at UCF.

Bentley, known for his offensive game-planning, most recently was an assistant coach at South Florida until last fall.

He has a connected to Malzahn as he served in a staff role during the head coach’s tenure at Auburn.

UCF enters its first season playing in the Big 12.