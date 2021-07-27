Big South Conference celebrates 20th season of football

Monmouth(NJ) is picked to win the Big South Conference title as the conference enters its 20th season of football with a record nine schools participating ranging geographically from northern Alabama to New Jersey.
At Tuesday’s annual Media Day in Charlotte, the Hawks received 18 of the 20 first place votes, finishing ahead of Kennesaw State, which received one first place vote.
Newcomer North Carolina A&T was picked third followed by Charleston Southern, which received the other first place vote (see full preseason poll and all-conference teams below).
Big South Commissioner Kyle Kallander spoke to 7 Sports about the season ahead and the excitement heading into it.
PRESEASON BIG SOUTH POLL (N. Alabama is ineligible for conference title due to transition to Division I.)
|Rank – School (first-place votes)
|Points
|1 – Monmouth (16)
|141
|2 – Kennesaw State (1)
|117
|3 – North Carolina A&T
|100
|4 – Charleston Southern (1)
|85
|5 – Campbell
|82
|6 – Gardner-Webb
|59
|7 – Hampton
|35
|8 – Robert Morris
|29
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE FIRST-TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Tony Muskett, Soph., Monmouth
RB – Juwon Farri, R-Jr., Monmouth
RB – Jah-Maine Martin, R-Sr., North Carolina A&T
WR – Lonnie Moore IV, Gr., Monmouth
WR – Terrance Greene Jr., Sr., Monmouth
WR – Jadakis Bonds, Jr., Hampton
TE – Gene Scott, R-Sr., Monmouth
OL – AJ Farris, Gr., Monmouth
OL – Justin Szuba, Sr., Monmouth
OL – Jake Lassiter, Gr., Kennesaw State
OL – Mahmoud Shabana, Gr., Monmouth
OL – Manny Christian, Gr., Monmouth
DEFENSE
DL – Shaundre Mims, R-Sr., Charleston Southern
DL – Ty French, Soph., Gardner-Webb
DL – Jermaine McDaniel, R-Sr., North Carolina A&T
DL – Kahari Scarlett, Gr., Monmouth
LB – Da’Quan Grimes, Gr., Monmouth
LB – Aniello Buzzacco, Sr., Robert Morris
LB – Eddie Hahn V, Gr., Monmouth
LB – Kyin Howard, R-Jr., North Carolina A&T
DB – Anthony Budd, R-Sr., Monmouth
DB – Cody Cline, Jr., Charleston Southern
DB – Darion Slade, R-Sr., Campbell
DB – Justin Terry, R-Sr., Monmouth
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Nathan Robertson, Sr., Kennesaw State
P – Joe Gurley, Gr., North Alabama
LS – Kent Vines, Sr., Monmouth
KR – Isaac Foster, Sr., Kennesaw State
PR – Isaac Foster, Sr., Kennesaw State
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE HONORABLE MENTION
QB – Hajj-Malik Williams, Jr., Campbell
RB – Isaac Foster, Sr., Kennesaw State (tie)
RB – Narii Gaither, Jr., Gardner-Webb (tie)
WR – Korey Banks, R-Sr., North Carolina A&T (tie)
WR – Dexter Boykin, R-Jr., North Alabama (tie)
TE – Julian Hill, Sr., Campbell
OL – Clayton Frady, Soph., Gardner-Webb
DL – Erik Massey, Gr., Monmouth
LB – Justice Galloway-Velazquez, R-Jr., Campbell
DB – Eddie Morales III, Sr., Monmouth
P – Ryan Kost, Sr., Monmouth
LS – Ethan Ray, Gr., Charleston Southern
KR – Lonnie Moore IV, Gr., Monmouth
PR – Eddie Morales III, Sr., Monmouth
PRESEASON OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Juwon Farri, R-Jr., RB, Monmouth (Gaithersburg, Md.)
PRESEASON DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Anthony Budd, R-Sr., DB, Monmouth (Riverdale, Md.)