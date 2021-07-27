Big South Conference celebrates 20th season of football

Monmouth(NJ) is picked to win the Big South Conference title as the conference enters its 20th season of football with a record nine schools participating ranging geographically from northern Alabama to New Jersey.

At Tuesday’s annual Media Day in Charlotte, the Hawks received 18 of the 20 first place votes, finishing ahead of Kennesaw State, which received one first place vote.

Newcomer North Carolina A&T was picked third followed by Charleston Southern, which received the other first place vote (see full preseason poll and all-conference teams below).

Big South Commissioner Kyle Kallander spoke to 7 Sports about the season ahead and the excitement heading into it.

Several Big South games will be seen this fall on our NEXSTAR Network of stations, including the CW62 in our area.

PRESEASON BIG SOUTH POLL (N. Alabama is ineligible for conference title due to transition to Division I.)

Rank – School (first-place votes) Points 1 – Monmouth (16) 141 2 – Kennesaw State (1) 117 3 – North Carolina A&T 100 4 – Charleston Southern (1) 85 5 – Campbell 82 6 – Gardner-Webb 59 7 – Hampton 35 8 – Robert Morris 29

PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE FIRST-TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Tony Muskett, Soph., Monmouth

RB – Juwon Farri, R-Jr., Monmouth

RB – Jah-Maine Martin, R-Sr., North Carolina A&T

WR – Lonnie Moore IV, Gr., Monmouth

WR – Terrance Greene Jr., Sr., Monmouth

WR – Jadakis Bonds, Jr., Hampton

TE – Gene Scott, R-Sr., Monmouth

OL – AJ Farris, Gr., Monmouth

OL – Justin Szuba, Sr., Monmouth

OL – Jake Lassiter, Gr., Kennesaw State

OL – Mahmoud Shabana, Gr., Monmouth

OL – Manny Christian, Gr., Monmouth

DEFENSE

DL – Shaundre Mims, R-Sr., Charleston Southern

DL – Ty French, Soph., Gardner-Webb

DL – Jermaine McDaniel, R-Sr., North Carolina A&T

DL – Kahari Scarlett, Gr., Monmouth

LB – Da’Quan Grimes, Gr., Monmouth

LB – Aniello Buzzacco, Sr., Robert Morris

LB – Eddie Hahn V, Gr., Monmouth

LB – Kyin Howard, R-Jr., North Carolina A&T

DB – Anthony Budd, R-Sr., Monmouth

DB – Cody Cline, Jr., Charleston Southern

DB – Darion Slade, R-Sr., Campbell

DB – Justin Terry, R-Sr., Monmouth

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Nathan Robertson, Sr., Kennesaw State

P – Joe Gurley, Gr., North Alabama

LS – Kent Vines, Sr., Monmouth

KR – Isaac Foster, Sr., Kennesaw State

PR – Isaac Foster, Sr., Kennesaw State

PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE HONORABLE MENTION

QB – Hajj-Malik Williams, Jr., Campbell

RB – Isaac Foster, Sr., Kennesaw State (tie)

RB – Narii Gaither, Jr., Gardner-Webb (tie)

WR – Korey Banks, R-Sr., North Carolina A&T (tie)

WR – Dexter Boykin, R-Jr., North Alabama (tie)

TE – Julian Hill, Sr., Campbell

OL – Clayton Frady, Soph., Gardner-Webb

DL – Erik Massey, Gr., Monmouth

LB – Justice Galloway-Velazquez, R-Jr., Campbell

DB – Eddie Morales III, Sr., Monmouth

P – Ryan Kost, Sr., Monmouth

LS – Ethan Ray, Gr., Charleston Southern

KR – Lonnie Moore IV, Gr., Monmouth

PR – Eddie Morales III, Sr., Monmouth

PRESEASON OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Juwon Farri, R-Jr., RB, Monmouth (Gaithersburg, Md.)

PRESEASON DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Anthony Budd, R-Sr., DB, Monmouth (Riverdale, Md.)