SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Led by Gediminas Mokseckas’ 20 points, the Campbell Fighting Camels defeated the South Carolina Upstate Spartans 78-63 on Wednesday night.

The Fighting Camels improved to 7-10, 2-3 with the victory and the Spartans fell to 8-8, 3-2 in the Big South.

Jordan Gainey paced the Spartans with 22 points.

