Chattanooga opts out of remaining SoCon spring season

Wofford Terriers quarterback Jimmy Weirick (5) pitches the football during the football game between UTC and the Wofford Terriers at Finley Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 in Chattanooga, Tenn.(Troy Stolt/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

Chattanooga, citing the inability to meet Southern Conference position numbers standards brought on by the pandemic, will opt out of the remaining three games of its spring season and instead prepare for the fall, head coach Rusty Wright announced Monday.

The Mocs were 3-1 in conference play following Saturday’s loss to Mercer but still in the hunt for a championship.

Due to COVID protocols, SoCon rules for the spring season require a certain number of players are available at each position for a team to play a game.

The conference released this statement following the school’s announcement.

“The Southern Conference supports Chattanooga in its decision to discontinue its 2020-21 football season as it is left unable to field a sufficient number of players at several position groups to meet the conference’s COVID-19 guidelines. The Mocs’ remaining scheduled games will be recorded as no-contests.”

The league is essentially a two-team race between VMI (5-0) and ETSU (3-1) and the Keydets are host to the Bucs Saturday. A VMI win would secure their first SoCon crown since 1977, when they shared the crown with Chattanooga.

An ETSU victory would put the Bucs in the driver’s seat for their second crown since 2018 with one less game to play due to the Chattanooga opt out. ETSU visits Mercer next week.