Clemson women picked 10th in ACC

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) -- The City of Anderson is now accepting COVID-related Mortgage Assistance Applications for those in need. The city has received more than $200,000 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to help residents who are unable to pay their mortgage payments due to the loss of income related to COVID-19.

"This is a program that we feel will greatly benefit the Anderson community. This is available to persons that live within the city, and meet income eligibility criteria, as well as must own the home, must be delinquent and several other factors. But it is definitely something that will assist persons that have been experiencing a hardship and hopefully will help them to catch up on any arrears that are owed and will be able to help them and give up to a maximum of $5,000," said Erica Craft, Director of Community Development Division, for City of Anderson.