CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson graduate guard Delicia Washington was selected to the preseason All-ACC women’s basketball team by both the Blue Ribbon Panel and ACC Head Coaches. Washington was a Second-Team All-ACC selection during the 2020-21 season, when she led Clemson in scoring (16.4 ppg), assists (88) and minutes per game (27.2), and was second in rebounding (6.0 rpg).
Clemson was picked to finish 10th by both the Blue Ribbon Panel and Head Coaches. Tigers finished last season 12-14 overall and advanced to the second round of the WNIT. Clemson opens the season on Nov. 10 at Littlejohn Coliseum against USC Upstate.
Clemson women picked 10th in ACC
