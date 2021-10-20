Clemson women picked 10th in ACC

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
clemson-paw_191697

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson graduate guard Delicia Washington was selected to the preseason All-ACC women’s basketball team by both the Blue Ribbon Panel and ACC Head Coaches. Washington was a Second-Team All-ACC selection during the 2020-21 season, when she led Clemson in scoring (16.4 ppg), assists (88) and minutes per game (27.2), and was second in rebounding (6.0 rpg). 
Clemson was picked to finish 10th by both the Blue Ribbon Panel and Head Coaches. Tigers finished last season 12-14 overall and advanced to the second round of the WNIT. Clemson opens the season on Nov. 10 at Littlejohn Coliseum against USC Upstate. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store