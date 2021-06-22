College refs working on their skills at local camp

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tennessee woman is facing federal charges after United States Postal Service investigators say she mailed packages containing human blood-stained feminine products and feces to her husband's former wife.

The criminal complaint from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, filed against 37-year-old Della Marie Gibson Lathum in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, accuses Lathum of violating postal service rules by mailing the biohazardous materials. USPS rules say that material such as biological and regulated material waste are not permitted in domestic mail except when they are intended for medical or veterinary use.