After a number of recent reports that he would do such, G.G. Jackson on Thursday night backed out of his commitment to North Carolina, saying in a social media post that he will explore other options.

Jackson has reportedly been considering switching to his hometown USC.

The 247 Sports website reported earlier Thursday that the Ridge View High School rising senior, considered the top prospect nationally in the 2023 class, is looking to reclassify and enter college this fall. He’s old enough to then be eligible for the next year’s NBA Draft.