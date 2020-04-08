Converse College announces inaugural men’s NCAA Division II athletics

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Converse College announced which sports will be part of the school’s inaugural lineup of NCAA Division II athletic teams for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The new men’s teams will include: basketball, cross country, soccer, tennis, indoor and outdoor track, and volleyball.

The teams will join the college’s 13 NCAA Division II and IHSA women’s teams.

“Converse made history when we announced that we will open our doors to all academically-qualified men and women who strive to be exceptional,” said Converse President Krista L. Newkirk. “And we are making history again by announcing the first-ever men’s athletic teams at Converse.”

The college announced in February the decision to go co-ed and change its name to Converse University.

“Converse offers unmatched benefits for prospective student-athletes wanting to play NCAA Division II sports,” said Converse Director of Athletics Jenn Bell. “The men who will comprise the inaugural athletic teams will have the opportunity to compete right away and will be a part of shaping the future of men’s athletics at Converse.”

Converse is a member of Conference Carolinas.

The college will begin recruiting for the men’s teams in the summer of 2020 with cross country and soccer being the first teams to play in August 2021.

The name change to Converse University will happen July 1, 2021.