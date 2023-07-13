(WSPA) – Atlantic Coast Conference football and basketball games will air on The CW Network beginning this fall.

The CW will air games each year through the 2026-27 season.

The first football game will air Saturday, September 9 with a matchup between Pitt and Cincinnati.

A total of 13 games will air on the CW each season along with 28 men’s basketball games and nine women’s basketball games.

CW will air a men’s basketball doubleheader each Saturday afternoon in December, January, and February with women’s basketball games airing on Sunday afternoons.

“We are thrilled to be adding The CW to our weekly television lineup for ACC football and basketball games,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. “The CW’s national distribution will directly benefit our student-athletes, teams, alumni and fans.”