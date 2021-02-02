Dorman alum Greene Wofford’s new defensive coordinator

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Wofford College football head coach Josh Conklin has announced several coaching staff changes for the upcoming spring season. Highlights of the changes are Rob Greene being named defensive coordinator and Luke Johnson named outside linebackers coach.

Greene, a 2014 Wofford graduate, has been named defensive coordinator and will continue to work with the safeties. He originally joined the Terrier staff in 2017 and has been a part of three straight Southern Conference championships. Last season the defense was ranked 20th in the nation in total defense.

Johnson joined the staff in the summer of 2020 as a defensive quality control coach and video coordinator. He will now coach the outside linebackers for the Terriers. He played four seasons at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and graduated in 2019 with a degree in business administration.

Other changes made to the coaching staff include Mitch Doolittle moving to inside linebackers and special teams coordinator. Paul Holmes is the defensive backs coach and Dane Romero added co-offensive coordinator responsibilities. Freddie Brown takes over as offensive recruiting coordinator and Allen Smith is the defensive recruiting coordinator.

The Wofford football team is currently preparing for the 2021 spring season, which will begin on Saturday, February 20, against Mercer at Gibbs Stadium.