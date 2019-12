CLINTON, S.C. (AP) – Ben Drake came off the bench to tally 14 points, leading Presbyterian to an 81-56 win over NAIA-member Kentucky Christian.

Zeb Graham had 12 points for Presbyterian (3-10), which ended its four-game losing streak.

Michael Isler added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Owen McCormack also scored 11 points and led the Blue Hose with nine rebounds.