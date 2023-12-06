Former Clemson coach Cliff Ellis confirmed Tuesday night that he’s retiring as head coach at Coastal Carolina, where he’s guided the Chanticleers for nearly two decades.

An afternoon is planned at the school near Myrtle Beach.

Ellis led Clemson from 1984 to 1994, taking the Tigers to three NCAA Tournaments, including a heartbreaking loss on a buzzer beater against UCONN in the 1990 Sweet 16.

He has more than 900 wins in 46 seasons guiding Division programs, a run that also includes stops at South Alabama and Auburn.