Erskine Football wins first game in 70 years in program’s relaunch

WILSON, N.C. (WSPA) – The Erskine Flying Fleet football program played its first game since 1951 on Saturday, defeating Barton College 30-28.

It was an historic moment for the program, one that has waited years to play competitive football once again. Upon its approval to relaunch in 2018, Erskine Football has been working for three years to return to the gridiron. They were due to open up their first season in 2020, but the pandemic pushed things back to the spring of 2021.

On Saturday, February 27 they got a victory in the team’s first season opener in 70 years.

Against Barton, Erskine quarterback Craig Pender completed 23 of 32 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns. Receivers Javion Bellamy and Senika McKie each found the end zone. Bellamy recorded a 7-98-1 line while McKie was 10-111-1. Latrell Walker paced the ground game racking up 51 yards on 14 carries.

What a day in Wilson, NC! Fleet fans, we missed you. It was an amazing way to welcome football back to Erskine. Here's Coach @shapboyd, putting it all in perspective. pic.twitter.com/kHH34OBkWA — Erskine Football (@FleetFB) February 27, 2021

Erskine is back on the road for their second game of the season as they travel to Jacksonville, FL to take on Edward Waters College Saturday, March 6.

Their home-opener will be against Shorter University on March 13.