Feaster teams up with ‘Unite Spartanburg’ to give back to his hometown

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Former Clemson and South Carolina running back Tavien Feaster teamed up with ‘Unite Spartanburg’ and several other companies to provide 500 meals and sports bags to the community.

The bags were filled with items like a T-shirt, water bottle, autographed picture and other goods and were handed out to anyone who stopped by Barnett Park in Spartanburg Saturday morning.

Feaster agreed to a free agent contract with the Jaguars shortly after the 2020 NFL Draft was complete, and leaves for training camp in Jacksonville on Friday.