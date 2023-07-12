Monday night’s firing of Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald had an impact about 600 miles away as two players from the Greenville area had committed to the Wildcats in recent weeks.

Christ Church running back Dashun Reeder told 7 News Sports Wednesday morning that he remain committed to the Wildcats ‘for now’ as he awaits to see how things play out in the aftermath.

However Greenville offensive lineman Julius Tate, who made his pledge to the Wildcats a few weeks ahead of Reeder’s announcement in June, announced on social media late Tuesday night that he is no longer committed to the Big Ten school.

Northwestern has announced its coaching staff will remain intact although an interim head coach had yet to be named as of Wednesday evening.