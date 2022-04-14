SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford SID) – The #25 Wofford baseball team utilized a five-run second inning to win Thursday night, holding firm at Russell C. King Field despite three late runs by ETSU. With a 5-3 win over the Buccaneers, the Terriers claim game one of the series and improve to 25-9 while remaining perfect in SoCon action at 4-0. ETSU drops to 20-9 with the result, taking its first league loss for a 3-1 record.

Wofford extends its winning streak to five games with the triumph. Carrying a #25 rank into the contest, the win is the first in program history for the Terriers as a nationally-ranked squad.

Terrier starter Matthew Marchal (3-2) earned the win after 5.1 strong innings on the bump. He allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits, but he issued no walks and struck out six. Despite allowing two baserunners in the first four innings, Marchal entered the fifth having faced the minimum thanks to a pickoff and a runner sliding over third base on a wild pitch, enabling catcher Lawson Hill to nail him with a good throw. Holden Wilder tossed 0.2 innings, striking out one and giving up two hits and a walk. Dalton Rhadans (8) pitched the final 3.0 innings, earning the save. He surrendered just one hit and punched out five.

ETSU’s starter Zach Kirby (2-1) suffered the loss after allowing all five Terrier runs in his 7.0 innings of work.

Although hits were even at eight per squad, the Terriers put the ball in play more to create chances. Wofford pitchers totaled 12 strikeouts in the game whereas Wofford’s batters only struck out twice in the entire contest.

Lawson Hill led the charge at the plate for Wofford, tallying three hits on the night, one of which was the lone extra-base knock for the Terriers, a double. Brennen Dorighi also put forth a multi-hit effort with two, driving in a run as well. Nolen Hester and Brice Martinez also notched an RBI each with a hit apiece. Though hitless, John Dempsey tallied Wofford’s other RBI.

After a quiet first frame, the Wofford offense found life and pounced with a big five-run inning to take the lead. With one out, Lawson Hill dropped a double down the right field line, and Brennen Dorighi brought him home with a single to left. After Trey Yunger singled to place runners on the corners, Marshall Toole was plunked to load the bases. Brice Martinez legged out an infield single to plate a run and keep the bases juiced, enabling Nolen Hester to bring another run in when he, like Toole, was hit with a pitch. John Dempsey then grounded into a fielder’s choice, reaching base and bringing home a run. Toole, who was on second, kept running around third as the play developed and raced home to score a second run on the play as he advanced on the throw. Wofford held a quick 5-0 advantage.

ETSU’s offense had been held in check through the first four innings, but it finally broke through in the fifth. A sacrifice fly in the top of the frame got the Buccaneers on the board, cutting the lead to 5-1.

The Bucs pulled closer in the following inning to make things a little more interesting. Back-to-back doubles to start the inning scored a run for ETSU. After a lineout, a third double in the frame brought home the third run of the game for the Buccaneers, making the margin 5-3.

That is where it would stand, as Dalton Rhadans came out of the bullpen in the seventh, and as the door shut behind him so did ETSU’s comeback hopes. The senior right-hander took control on the hill to notch his league-leading eighth save of the campaign and a 5-3 Terrier victory.

The series continues tomorrow night with a 6:00 p.m. first pitch at Russell C. King Field.