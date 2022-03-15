The Postseason WNIT announced today the bracket for the 24th edition of the postseason tournament, with Wofford women’s basketball slated to play Middle Tennessee State (23-7) in the first round on Thursday, March 17 at 9:00 p.m. ET (8:00 p.m. CT). This is the first postseason tournament appearance at the Division I level for the Terriers in program history.



The 2021-22 season has been a historic one for Wofford, with the Terriers posting a 17-13 record overall. The 11-3 SoCon record was the best-ever in program history and earned the Terriers the No. 2 seed in the Southern Conference Tournament, Wofford’s best-ever. After downing No. 7 ETSU in round one, 66-54, Wofford fell to No. 3 Furman in the semifnals 64-59 in Asheville. However, with No. 1 seed Mercer claiming the conference title, the No. 2 seeded Terriers earned the SoCon’s automatic bid to the Postseason WNIT, allowing the special season to continue.



The season is ending in a pseudo full-circle fashion, as Wofford opened its season by playing in the Preseason WNIT Classic in the Raleigh, N.C. pod. That was Wofford’s first-ever appearance in that tournament as well, which saw the Terriers face NC State, Towson and Florida in games two-four of the season.

The Furman women’s basketball team has accepted a bid to participate in the Women’s Basketball Invitational (WBI) and will play Bowling Green at 12 p.m. on Friday in the opening game from the Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Ky.

The eight-team tournament will feature four games each day at the Clive M. Beck Center on the campus of Transylvania University. The Paladins are joined at the tournament by Bowling Green, Saint Mary’s, Austin Peay, Davidson, Nevada, Cleveland State and Northeastern.

Furman is making its third appearance in program history at the WBI after earning bids in 2014-15 and 2017-18.

“I am so excited for our team to continue playing in the postseason,” said Paladin head coach Jackie Carson. “With such young talent, it is important that our players know what it is like to play deep into March. This WBI field is the strongest it has ever been and will be another great opportunity to win a championship.”

The Paladins (19-12) finished the regular season third in the Southern Conference standings and advanced to their ninth SoCon Women’s Basketball Championship game in program history, falling 73-54 to top-seeded Mercer. Furman had three players selected to the SoCon All-Tournament Team in Tierra Hodges (first team), Tate Walters (first team) and Grace van Rij (second team).

Hodges was the consensus SoCon Player of the Year this season and earned first team all-conference accolades from the coaches and media. Joining Hodges in garnering league recognition were Walters and van Rij, who were second team All-SoCon picks, and Niveya Henley, who collected SoCon All-Freshman Team honors.

The Paladins are facing Bowling Green for the first time in program history. The Falcons are currently 15-15 overall and finished 10-10 in the MAC. Bowling Green was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the MAC Tournament after falling 81-67 to Akron.