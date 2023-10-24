GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman remains third in this week’s AFCA FCS Top 25 Poll, which was released this morning.

The Paladins (6-1, 4-0 SoCon) held on to its poll standing following a 29-17 Southern Conference road victory over Western Carolina, which dropped two spots to No. 16 in this week’s poll.

Furman’s win over Western Carolina, its fifth straight triumph, moved the Paladins into sole possession of first place in the SoCon and marked Furman’s10th consecutive league victory.

Reigning national champion South Dakota State remains No. 1 in this week’s poll, and Montana State is second. Incarnate Word in fourth, and Montana rounds out the top five.

Also joining Furman and Western Carolina in the poll is league member Chattanooga (15th).

The Paladins play host to East Tennessee State this Saturday in a 2:00 p.m. game that will highlight Furman’s Homecoming Weekend.

American Football Coaches Association FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – October 23, 2023

Rank School (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev. Week 8 Next Game 1 South Dakota St. (26) 7-0 650 1 D. No. 12 Southern Illinois, 17-10 Oct. 28 at No. 9 South Dakota 2 Montana St. 6-1 623 2 D. No. 4 Sacramento St., 42-30 Oct. 28 at No. 8 Idaho 3 Furman 6-1 587 3 D. No. 14 Western Carolina, 29-17 Oct. 28 vs. East Tennessee St. 4 UIW 6-1 545 5 D. McNeese, 35-24 Oct. 28 at Lamar 5 Montana 6-1 537 6 Idle Oct. 28 vs. Northern Colorado 6 Delaware 6-1 510 7 D. Hampton, 47-3 Oct. 28 at Towson 7 Sacramento St. 5-2 475 4 Lost to No. 2 Montana St., 42-30 Oct. 28 vs. Idaho St. 8 Idaho 5-2 471 8 Idle Oct. 28 vs. No. 2 Montana St. 9 South Dakota 6-1 423 16 D. Indiana St., 17-3 Oct. 28 vs. No. 1 South Dakota St. 10 North Carolina Central 6-1 418 10 D. Morgan St., 16-10 Oct. 26 vs. South Carolina St. 11 North Dakota St. 5-2 388 15 D. Western Illinois, 52-7 Oct. 28 vs. Murray St. 12 Southern Illinois 5-2 343 12 Lost to No. 1 South Dakota St., 17-10 Oct. 28 at Western Illinois 13 UT Martin 6-1 314 19 D. Charleston Southern, 17-0 Oct. 28 at Gardner-Webb 14 Florida A&M 6-1 304 18 D. Texas Southern, 31-21 Oct. 28 vs. Prairie View A&M 15 Chattanooga 6-2 266 20 D. East Tennessee St., 34-3 Oct. 28 at VMI 16 Western Carolina 5-2 253 14 Lost to No. 3 Furman, 29-17 Oct. 28 vs. Mercer 17 North Dakota 4-3 198 9 Lost to Northern Iowa, 27-0 Oct. 28 vs. Indiana St. 18 Central Arkansas 5-2 197 21 Idle Oct. 28 vs. Tarleton 19 Lafayette 6-1 120 NR D. No. 11 Holy Cross, 38-35 Oct. 28 at Georgetown (D.C.) 20t. Austin Peay 5-2 116 24 D. Southern Utah, 48-45 Oct. 28 vs. North Alabama 20t. New Hampshire 4-3 116 22 D. Stony Brook, 45-14 Oct. 28 at Rhode Island 22 Holy Cross 4-3 108 11 Lost to Lafayette, 38-35 Oct. 28 at Fordham 23 Harvard 5-1 87 17 Lost to Princeton, 21-14 Oct. 28 vs. Dartmouth 24 William & Mary 4-3 83 13 Lost to Towson, 34-24 Oct. 28 vs. Monmouth (N.J.) 25 UC Davis 4-3 82 23 Idle Oct. 28 at Northern Arizona



Dropped Out: Illinois St. (25)



Others Receiving Votes: Northern Iowa, 65; Villanova, 51; Fordham, 44; Youngstown St., 41; Pennsylvania, 25; Albany, 4; Mercer, 3; Eastern Illinois, 1; Illinois St., 1; Nicholls, 1.