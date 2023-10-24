GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman remains third in this week’s AFCA FCS Top 25 Poll, which was released this morning.
The Paladins (6-1, 4-0 SoCon) held on to its poll standing following a 29-17 Southern Conference road victory over Western Carolina, which dropped two spots to No. 16 in this week’s poll.
Furman’s win over Western Carolina, its fifth straight triumph, moved the Paladins into sole possession of first place in the SoCon and marked Furman’s10th consecutive league victory.
Reigning national champion South Dakota State remains No. 1 in this week’s poll, and Montana State is second. Incarnate Word in fourth, and Montana rounds out the top five.
Also joining Furman and Western Carolina in the poll is league member Chattanooga (15th).
The Paladins play host to East Tennessee State this Saturday in a 2:00 p.m. game that will highlight Furman’s Homecoming Weekend.
American Football Coaches Association FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – October 23, 2023
|Rank
|School (1st votes)
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|Week 8
|Next Game
|1
|South Dakota St. (26)
|7-0
|650
|1
|D. No. 12 Southern Illinois, 17-10
|Oct. 28 at No. 9 South Dakota
|2
|Montana St.
|6-1
|623
|2
|D. No. 4 Sacramento St., 42-30
|Oct. 28 at No. 8 Idaho
|3
|Furman
|6-1
|587
|3
|D. No. 14 Western Carolina, 29-17
|Oct. 28 vs. East Tennessee St.
|4
|UIW
|6-1
|545
|5
|D. McNeese, 35-24
|Oct. 28 at Lamar
|5
|Montana
|6-1
|537
|6
|Idle
|Oct. 28 vs. Northern Colorado
|6
|Delaware
|6-1
|510
|7
|D. Hampton, 47-3
|Oct. 28 at Towson
|7
|Sacramento St.
|5-2
|475
|4
|Lost to No. 2 Montana St., 42-30
|Oct. 28 vs. Idaho St.
|8
|Idaho
|5-2
|471
|8
|Idle
|Oct. 28 vs. No. 2 Montana St.
|9
|South Dakota
|6-1
|423
|16
|D. Indiana St., 17-3
|Oct. 28 vs. No. 1 South Dakota St.
|10
|North Carolina Central
|6-1
|418
|10
|D. Morgan St., 16-10
|Oct. 26 vs. South Carolina St.
|11
|North Dakota St.
|5-2
|388
|15
|D. Western Illinois, 52-7
|Oct. 28 vs. Murray St.
|12
|Southern Illinois
|5-2
|343
|12
|Lost to No. 1 South Dakota St., 17-10
|Oct. 28 at Western Illinois
|13
|UT Martin
|6-1
|314
|19
|D. Charleston Southern, 17-0
|Oct. 28 at Gardner-Webb
|14
|Florida A&M
|6-1
|304
|18
|D. Texas Southern, 31-21
|Oct. 28 vs. Prairie View A&M
|15
|Chattanooga
|6-2
|266
|20
|D. East Tennessee St., 34-3
|Oct. 28 at VMI
|16
|Western Carolina
|5-2
|253
|14
|Lost to No. 3 Furman, 29-17
|Oct. 28 vs. Mercer
|17
|North Dakota
|4-3
|198
|9
|Lost to Northern Iowa, 27-0
|Oct. 28 vs. Indiana St.
|18
|Central Arkansas
|5-2
|197
|21
|Idle
|Oct. 28 vs. Tarleton
|19
|Lafayette
|6-1
|120
|NR
|D. No. 11 Holy Cross, 38-35
|Oct. 28 at Georgetown (D.C.)
|20t.
|Austin Peay
|5-2
|116
|24
|D. Southern Utah, 48-45
|Oct. 28 vs. North Alabama
|20t.
|New Hampshire
|4-3
|116
|22
|D. Stony Brook, 45-14
|Oct. 28 at Rhode Island
|22
|Holy Cross
|4-3
|108
|11
|Lost to Lafayette, 38-35
|Oct. 28 at Fordham
|23
|Harvard
|5-1
|87
|17
|Lost to Princeton, 21-14
|Oct. 28 vs. Dartmouth
|24
|William & Mary
|4-3
|83
|13
|Lost to Towson, 34-24
|Oct. 28 vs. Monmouth (N.J.)
|25
|UC Davis
|4-3
|82
|23
|Idle
|Oct. 28 at Northern Arizona
Dropped Out: Illinois St. (25)
Others Receiving Votes: Northern Iowa, 65; Villanova, 51; Fordham, 44; Youngstown St., 41; Pennsylvania, 25; Albany, 4; Mercer, 3; Eastern Illinois, 1; Illinois St., 1; Nicholls, 1.