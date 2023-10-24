GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman remains third in this week’s AFCA FCS Top 25 Poll, which was released this morning.

The Paladins (6-1, 4-0 SoCon) held on to its poll standing following a 29-17 Southern Conference road victory over Western Carolina, which dropped two spots to No. 16 in this week’s poll.

Furman’s win over Western Carolina, its fifth straight triumph, moved the Paladins into sole possession of first place in the SoCon and marked Furman’s10th consecutive league victory.

Reigning national champion South Dakota State remains No. 1 in this week’s poll, and Montana State is second.  Incarnate Word in fourth, and Montana rounds out the top five.

Also joining Furman and Western Carolina in the poll is league member Chattanooga (15th).

The Paladins play host to East Tennessee State this Saturday in a 2:00 p.m. game that will highlight Furman’s Homecoming Weekend.

American Football Coaches Association FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – October 23, 2023

RankSchool (1st votes)Rec.Pts.Prev.Week 8Next Game
1South Dakota St. (26)7-06501D. No. 12 Southern Illinois, 17-10Oct. 28 at No. 9 South Dakota
2Montana St.6-16232D. No. 4 Sacramento St., 42-30Oct. 28 at No. 8 Idaho
3Furman6-15873D. No. 14 Western Carolina, 29-17Oct. 28 vs. East Tennessee St.
4UIW6-15455D. McNeese, 35-24Oct. 28 at Lamar
5Montana6-15376IdleOct. 28 vs. Northern Colorado
6Delaware6-15107D. Hampton, 47-3Oct. 28 at Towson
7Sacramento St.5-24754Lost to No. 2 Montana St., 42-30Oct. 28 vs. Idaho St.
8Idaho5-24718IdleOct. 28 vs. No. 2 Montana St.
9South Dakota6-142316D. Indiana St., 17-3Oct. 28 vs. No. 1 South Dakota St.
10North Carolina Central6-141810D. Morgan St., 16-10Oct. 26 vs. South Carolina St.
11North Dakota St.5-238815D. Western Illinois, 52-7Oct. 28 vs. Murray St.
12Southern Illinois5-234312Lost to No. 1 South Dakota St., 17-10Oct. 28 at Western Illinois
13UT Martin6-131419D. Charleston Southern, 17-0Oct. 28 at Gardner-Webb
14Florida A&M6-130418D. Texas Southern, 31-21Oct. 28 vs. Prairie View A&M
15Chattanooga6-226620D. East Tennessee St., 34-3Oct. 28 at VMI
16Western Carolina5-225314Lost to No. 3 Furman, 29-17Oct. 28 vs. Mercer
17North Dakota4-31989Lost to Northern Iowa, 27-0Oct. 28 vs. Indiana St.
18Central Arkansas5-219721IdleOct. 28 vs. Tarleton
19Lafayette6-1120NRD. No. 11 Holy Cross, 38-35Oct. 28 at Georgetown (D.C.)
20t.Austin Peay5-211624D. Southern Utah, 48-45Oct. 28 vs. North Alabama
20t.New Hampshire4-311622D. Stony Brook, 45-14Oct. 28 at Rhode Island
22Holy Cross4-310811Lost to Lafayette, 38-35Oct. 28 at Fordham
23Harvard5-18717Lost to Princeton, 21-14Oct. 28 vs. Dartmouth
24William & Mary4-38313Lost to Towson, 34-24Oct. 28 vs. Monmouth (N.J.)
25UC Davis4-38223IdleOct. 28 at Northern Arizona

 
Dropped Out: Illinois St. (25)
 
Others Receiving Votes: Northern Iowa, 65; Villanova, 51; Fordham, 44; Youngstown St., 41; Pennsylvania, 25; Albany, 4; Mercer, 3; Eastern Illinois, 1; Illinois St., 1; Nicholls, 1.