GREENVILLE, S.C. (Furman Athletics) – Furman men’s basketball added guards Eddrin Bronson and Tommy Humphries for the 2023-24 season during the November signing period, it was announced on Wednesday by Paladin head coach Bob Richey.

Bronson, a 6-foot-4 guard from Tampa, Fla., averaged 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while leading Tampa Catholic High School to a 22-8 overall record and an appearance in the FHSAA Class AAA state semifinals during the 2021-22 campaign. A two-time all-county pick and 2022-23 Preseason Florida Class AAA All-State choice by PrepHoops.com, he is the No. 26 ranked player in the state of Florida. Bronson’s Tampa Catholic squad is ranked No. 74 in MaxPreps’ Preseason Top 100.

“Ed exemplifies what we desire in our recruiting process,” said Richey, now in his sixth season as head coach of the Paladins. “He is a gifted player with size, poise, and scoring ability at the guard spot. He values academic excellence and possesses all the intangibles that we seek in student-athletes. He will quickly acclimate to Furman and be an immediate asset to our university and program.”

Humphries, ranked as the No. 5 player in Minnesota by PrepHoops.com, helped head coach Nick Carroll and Totino-Grace High School to a 26-6 record and AAA state title as a junior in 2021-22. The 6-foot-5 Humphries averaged 10.3 points per game, including 11.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in the state tournament. The Eagles enter 2022-23 ranked as the No. 28 team nationally in MaxPreps’ Preseason Top 100. Humphries ranked third in effective field goal percentage and shot 41% from three-point range while playing for D1 Minnesota on the Adidas Grassroots AAU Circuit.

“We are excited to welcome Tommy Humphries to our program,” said Richey. “It was clear to us when recruiting Tommy that he fits what we are looking for in a student-athlete: high character players that have won at a high level and possess toughness and skill. We can’t wait to get Tommy on campus.”

Coming off a 91-55 season-opening victory over North Greenville on Monday night, Furman (1-0) returns to action on Friday versus Missouri Valley Conference member Belmont (1-0). Tip-off at Timmons Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Furman Basketball Newcomers

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School

Eddrin Bronson G 6-4 184 Tampa, Fla. Tampa Catholic H.S.

Tommy Humphries G 6-5 190 Minneapolis, Minn. Totino-Grace H.S.