GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Pjay Smith Jr.’s 20 points helped Furman defeat South Carolina State 86-78 on Tuesday night.

Smith added five rebounds for the Paladins (4-3). Marcus Foster scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Garrett Hien had 12 points and was 5 of 6 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. The Paladins shot 61 per cent from the field in the second half.

Davion Everett finished with 23 points for the Bulldogs (2-6). South Carolina State also got 12 points from Wilson Dubinsky. In addition, Jordan Simpson finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

