Raleigh, N.C. – NC State’s Terquavion Smith scored a game-high 24 points and Casey Morsell added 17 to lead the Wolfpack to a 92-73 victory over Furman on Tuesday evening at PNC Arena.

In the first meeting between the Paladins and Wolfpack since 1985, NC State answered an 11-0 Furman run that trimmed an early 16-point deficit down to 26-21 by going on a 39-14 spurt of its own to build a 30-point lead en route to its ninth victory of the season. The Wolfpack (9-3) forced 20 Paladin turnovers and recorded 17 steals on the night, while shooting 47% from the field and converting on 18-of-24 trips to the foul line.

After back-to-back baskets from Mike Bothwell pulled the Paladins to within five points with 8:06 to go in the opening half, Smith scored nine points during a 22-8 run that gave NC State a 48-29 halftime advantage. The guard then scored eight straight points, including two triples and a dunk to push the Wolfpack lead to 65-35 less than four minutes into the second half.

Smith, who added four rebounds and five assists to go with his 24 points, finished 9-of-17 from the field and 4-of-8 behind the arc. Morsell also made good on four three-pointers to score 17, while Jack Clark scored 15, LJ Thomas tallied 14, and Jarkel Joiner posted 10 to give NC State five players in double figures.

Bothwell paced Furman with 14 points but was the only Paladin to reach double figures. JP Pegues, Garrett Hien, and Tyrese Hughey each finished with nine points apiece. The Paladins shot 44% despite making only nine of their 32 three-point attempts. Furman scored 14 points off 12 offensive rebounds, but the Paladins surrendered 19 points off turnovers and 23 points in transition.

Furman (7-4) hosts the Greenville Winter Invitational this Saturday, December 17, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. South Carolina and East Carolina open the tripleheader at 2 p.m. with the Paladins set to host Stephen F. Austin at 4:30 p.m. Clemson and Richmond conclude the day with a 7 p.m. tip-off. Click here for tickets to see all three games.