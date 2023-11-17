CONWAY, S.C. (AP) – Kyle Rode’s 19 points helped Liberty defeat Furman 88-74 at the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday night.

Rode had five rebounds and three steals for the Flames (3-0, Conference USA). Brody Peebles added 16 points while going 7 of 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) with five rebounds. Kaden Metheny had 15 points and was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 4 from 3-point range).

Marcus Foster led the way for the Paladins (2-1, Southern Conference) with 30 points. JP Pegues added 20 points, six rebounds and two steals for Furman. Ben Vanderwal also had nine points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

