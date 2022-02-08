Furman falls at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Ledarrius Brewer had 20 points and 10 rebounds as East Tennessee State edged past Furman 75-71.

Mike Bothwell and Jaylan Slawson led the Paladins on Monday night with 15 points each.

Furman erased a 13-point halftime deficit and led briefly late in the second half before the Bucs’ final rally.

ETSU entered the game 9-9 this season when leading at the half this season.

The Paladins (17-9, 9-4) have lost back-to-back Southern Conference games for the first time this season and fell a game-and-a-half behind first place Chattanooga, which won in overtime at Mercer.

