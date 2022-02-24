Birmingham, Ala. – Ques Glover scored a game high 22 points to lead four Bulldogs in double figures Wednesday evening as the Furman men’s basketball team fell to Samford, 83-75, in Southern Conference action from the Pete Hanna Center.

Furman drops to 19-11 overall and 11-6 in the SoCon, while Samford improves to 20-9 on the season and 10-7 in conference play.

Mike Bothwell led the Paladins offensively finishing with 21 points and also contributed six rebounds and five assists. Alex Hunter compiled 16 points and Marcus Foster 12. Jalen Slawson added 10 points, eight rebounds and a team high six assists.

Glover led all players with 22 points and dished out six assists for the Bulldogs. Logan Dye provided 19 points and six rebounds while Jermaine Marshall tallied 16 points and nine rebounds. Jaden Campbell scored 12 points.

Samford had led by as many as nine points three times in the second half before taking its largest lead of the game at 76-65 with 2:17 remaining when Campbell connected on a pair of free throws. Marshall kept the Bulldogs ahead by nine, 77-68, less than a minute later after making 1-of-2 free throw attempts.

Furman staged a late rally over the next 1:05 scoring seven consecutive points from Hunter and Foster. Hunter began the run by knocking down a 3-pointer and followed the next possession with a layup. Foster was then fouled with 33 seconds to go and made both free throws to cut the Paladins’ deficit down to 77-75.

Samford closed out the game on a 6-0 run, including four made free throws, to secure the win. Glover’s layup just before time expired put the final score at 83-75.

Furman concluded the game shooting 43.8 percent (28-of-64) from the field and was 12-of-35 (34.3 percent) behind the 3-point line. The Paladins tied the Bulldogs 29-29 in rebounds and registered 11 on the offensive boards.

Furman held a 23-6 advantage in second chance points and 11-7 in bench points. Both teams finished with 11 points off turnovers.

The Paladins close out their regular season schedule on Saturday afternoon traveling to Charleston, S.C. for a 1 p.m. tipoff against The Citadel in the Ingles SoCon Game of the Week.