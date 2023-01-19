Chattanooga, Tenn. – Furman outscored Chattanooga 13-3 over the final 4:18 to score a 77-69 road victory over the Mocs in Southern Conference men’s basketball action Wednesday evening at McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Trailing 66-64 following two Jake Stephens free throws with 4:28 remaining, the Paladins reeled off nine straight points to grab the lead and Jalen Slawson converted on all four of his trips to the foul line in the final 30 seconds to help Furman (14-6, 5-2 SoCon) claim its fifth victory in its last six visits to McKenzie Arena.

Mike Bothwell led the Paladins with 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting, while Slawson, a fellow fifth-year senior, contributed 21 points and seven rebounds. Point guard JP Pegues tallied 11 points and redshirt-junior Marcus Foster rounded out Furman’s double-figure scorers with 10 points to go with seven boards.

After Chattanooga (11-9, 3-4 SoCon) took the late 66-64 advantage, Bothwell drove to the hole for a game-tying layup. The Paladins stopped the Mocs on their next two possessions before Pegues fed Carter Whitt on the right wing and the sophomore drained a triple with 2:42 left to give Furman a 69-66 lead.

Furman’s defense forced two more stops and followed a Paladin timeout with another Bothwell layup with under a minute remaining to push the lead to 71-66. Pegues rebounded a missed three on the Mocs’ next possession, and he and Slawson combined to hit 6-of-6 free throw attempts over the final 37 seconds to seal the verdict.

The Paladins, who shot 43.1% from the floor, outscored the Mocs 36-26 in the paint, 20-16 on second-chance opportunities, and turned 15 Chattanooga turnovers into 21 points. Furman connected on 20-of-25 trips to the foul line and managed a 17-11 edge in transition points.

Chattanooga raced out to a 13-6 lead to begin the contest as Furman missed its first eight looks from three-point range, but the Paladins answered by hitting their next five three-point attempts to grab a nine-point advantage late in the first half. After Furman led 40-37 at intermission and stretched its lead to 57-50, the Mocs held the Paladins without a field goal for over eight minutes to grab the lead.

Stephens netted 18 points on the night and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Mocs, while Jamal Johnson added 10 points. Chattanooga shot just 40.7% from the field.

Furman travels to Spartanburg, S.C., to renew its instate rivalry with Wofford on Sunday, January 22, at 4 p.m.