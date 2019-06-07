Furman Golfer In Prestigious Event

Furman Athletics

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman’s Haylee Harford will compete as a member of the U.S. team at the Arnold Palmer Cup, a three-day Ryder Cup-style event featuring the world’s top men’s and women’s college golfers, this Friday through Sunday, June 7-9, at The Alotian Club in Roland, Ark.



A native of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Harford, who graduated in May with a degree in health sciences, was honored as the 2019 Southern Conference Player of the Year. She concluded the 2019 season ranked 46th nationally with a SoCon and Paladin-best 72.7 stroke average over 29 rounds and became only the 11th four-time all-conference honoree in the history of the SoCon.



Harford, who tied for 33rd at the NCAA Championships as a senior, finished in a tie for seventh at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April and tied for second at this year’s SoCon Championships. She recorded three top-8 finishes in four fall tournaments and won individual medalist honors with a score of nine-under at the Lady Paladin Invitational in September.



A member of the WGCA All-American second team 2017, Harford was selected to the Golfweek All-America third team as a sophomore then earned All-American honorable mention accolades from the publication as a junior. She finished the 2017-18 season ranked 53rd nationally after placing second in the SoCon with a 73.03 stroke average over 36 rounds. Harford finished among the top 10 individuals in five tournaments and among the top 20 in seven of 11 tournaments in 2018.



“This is a special honor for Haylee to participate in the Arnold Palmer Cup,” said Furman head coach Jeff Hull. “She will be competing with the best players in the world over three days. It will be a great way to end her amateur and Furman career, and I can’t wait to be there to cheer her on.”



The 23rd annual Arnold Palmer Cup sees the best U.S. and international collegiate golfers competing on co-ed teams over three days at venues that alternate between domestic (U.S.) and international sites each year. Co-ed since the 2018 event at Evian Resort Golf Club in France, the Arnold Palmer Cup is one of the game’s only events in which men and women compete side-by-side as partners.



The United States, under the direction of head coach Mic Potter, will look to retain the Arnold Palmer Cup and with a victory, will win for the third straight year. The United States leads the all-time Arnold Palmer Cup series 12-9-1.



On Friday, Harford and Will Grimmer will take on Thailand’s Peng Pichaikool and the Philippines’ Lois Kaye Go beginning at 11:15 a.m.



Live online scoring of the Arnold Palmer Cup can be found at https://www.arnoldpalmercup.com. For the first time since its 1997 debut, the event will be live-streamed worldwide via www.GOLFChannel.com/livegolf, the NBC Sports app, and GOLF Channel app – NBC Sports Group’s live-streaming products. The streaming air times and formats for the rounds are as follows:



Mixed Fourball

Friday, June 7

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET



Mixed Foursomes

Saturday, June 8

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET



Foursomes

Saturday, June 8

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET



Singles Matches

Sunday, June 9

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET