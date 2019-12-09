Furman Holds Off Late USC Upstate Charge, 84-72

Greenville, S.C. (Furman SID) – Sophomore Noah Gurley poured in a career-high 29 points and Furman finished the game on a 12-1 run to top a hot-shooting USC Upstate squad, 84-72, in non-conference men’s basketball action Sunday afternoon at Timmons Arena.

After an 8-0 run trimmed the Furman (8-3) lead to 72-71, Clay Mounce connected on a three from the top of the key with 2:29 left to ignite a 12-1, game-ending run for the Paladins. Mounce fed Gurley for a basket on the Paladin’s next possession and Gurley followed a Jordan Lyons steal with an offensive board and two-handed slam to extend the lead to 79-71 with 54 seconds to play.

Following a 1-for-2 effort at the foul line on the next possession for both teams, Lyons converted on two trips to the charity stripe before stealing a Spartan pass. Mounce tipped in Lyons’ missed layup with 22 second to go for the final 84-72 margin.

Gurley hit 11-of-14 shots from the floor and converted on 5-of-8 trips to the foul line to reach his career high. Mounce scored 16 points and Lyons netted 15 points to go with a career-high five assists and three steals. Alex Hunter netted 11 points to give the Paladins four players in double figures.

Furman, 51.7% from the field for the game, ended the first half on a 9-2 run to lead 42-29 at the break. The Spartans, who shot 56% on the afternoon and connected on 9-of-21 three-point tries, made 56.7% of their second half shots to climb within a point before Furman’s late run.

The Paladins outscored the Spartans 42-30 in the paint and 12-2 on second chance opportunities by holding the visitors to just two offensive rebounds. Furman forced 15 turnovers that led to 17 Paladin points.

Bryson Mozone hit on 6-of-8 three-point attempts to pace USC Upstate (2-8) with 22 points, while Tommy Bruner and Everette Hammond added 18 and 17 points, respectively.

The Paladins will host North Greenville at 7 p.m. on Wednesday prior to entertaining the Winthrop Eagles in the “Weekends at the Well” opener on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

