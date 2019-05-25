Furman Loses Lead Late, Eliminated From SoCon Tourney

Southern Conference

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Sixth-seeded ETSU battled back from a 3-0 deficit to beat fifth-seeded Furman, 7-5, in an elimination game at the Southern Conference Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field on Friday.

The Bucs (34-20) advance to Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game against No. 4 seed Mercer. Furman’s season comes to an end at 26-31.

Furman jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first off a Trent Alley double to left center and a Dax Roper single to left field. The third inning saw Logan Taplett hit a sacrifice fly to center to score David Webel who had reached base after he doubled to right center and advanced to third off a wild pitch by ETSU starter Daniel Sweeney.

Cullen Smith got the Bucs on the board in the top of the sixth, sending a sac fly out to left field deep enough to for Cade Gilbert to tag home and cut the Paladins’ lead to two. The Paladins countered the Bucs’ run with two of their own later that inning. Jared Mihalik doubled down the left-field line to score Jabari Richards and John Michael Boswell to put them up 5-1.

ETSU got its rally going in the seventh, driving in two runs off two hits and an error. With one out, Jake Lyle singled down the left-field line. Colby Emmertz would then reach first base on a fielding error and Lyle advanced to second before Ethan Shelton doubled to send Lyle home and Emmertz to third. A wild pitch by Jordan Beatson advanced Shelton and scored Emmertz to bring the Bucs to within two. They would put another run on the board in the top of the eighth on a balk with runners at the corners to pull within one.

An Emmertz single to center field started off a big ninth inning for the Bucs. Ethan Shelton would then hit a sacrifice bunt to advance Ethan Cady, who had come in to pitch run for Emmertz. Gilbert singled to right field to advance Cady to third before Markell Graham was hit by a pitch. The next batter, Smith, reached base on a fielding error to score Gilbert and Cady. After a Smith stolen base and Furman pitcher Rob Hughes intentionally walking Noah Hill, Jackson Greer reached base on a fielder’s choice to third to bring home Graham to put the Bucs up 7-5.

Both teams recorded seven hits with ETSU stranding seven on base and Furman stranding six.

ETSU’s Nathaniel Tate (4-0) got the win, coming in for 2 2/3 innings of relief and recording one strikeout. Furman’s Hughes suffered the loss and saw his season end with a 5-2 record.

May 21 (Tuesday)

SoCon Championship presented by Holston Gases (SDN)

(Fluor Field; Greenville, S.C.)

Game 1: #8 Western Carolina 7, #9 The Citadel 3

May 22 (Wednesday)

SoCon Championship presented by Holston Gases (SDN)

(Fluor Field; Greenville, S.C.)

Game 2: #1 Samford 5, #8 Western Carolina 4 (10 innings)

Game 3: #4 Mercer 11, #5 Furman 2

Game 4: #6 ETSU 4, #3 UNCG 2

Game 5: #2 Wofford 12, #7 VMI 7

May 23 (Thursday)

SoCon Championship presented by Holston Gases (SDN)

(Fluor Field; Greenville, S.C.)

Game 6: #5 Furman 9, #8 Western Carolina 7

Game 7: #3 UNCG 4, #7 VMI 2

Game 8: #1 Samford 11, #4 Mercer 0

Game 9: #2 Wofford 2, #6 ETSU 1

May 24 (Friday)

SoCon Championship presented by Holston Gases (SDN)

(Fluor Field; Greenville, S.C.)

Game 10: #4 Mercer 9, #3 UNCG 5

Game 11: #6 ETSU 7, #5 Furman 5

May 25 (Saturday)

SoCon Championship presented by Holston Gases (SDN)

(Fluor Field; Greenville, S.C.)

Game 12: #1 Samford vs. #2 Wofford 12 p.m.

Game 13: #4 Mercer vs. #6 ETSU 3:30 p.m.

Game 14: Winner Game 13 vs. Loser Game 12 7 p.m.

May 26 (Sunday)

SoCon Championship presented by Holston Gases (ESPN+)

(Fluor Field; Greenville, S.C.)

Game 15: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 14 12 p.m.

^Game 16: Winner Game 15 vs. Loser Game 15 40 minutes after Game 15

^ if necessary