Furman puts up 102 on The Citadel

Greenville, S.C. – Jalen Slawson scored 17 points to lead six Paladins in double figures on Wednesday evening to pace the Furman men’s basketball team to its fifth consecutive win following a 102-83 Southern Conference victory over The Citadel Bulldogs from Timmons Arena.

Furman improves to 17-7 on the season and 9-2 in league play, while The Citadel drops to 9-12 overall and 3-7 in the conference.

The Paladins eclipsed 100 points for the second time this season after beginning the year by scoring 118 against North Greenville on November 9, 2021. The last time Furman scored over 100 points in a game multiple times in a season came in 2018-19 when it registered 102 against Bob Jones, 107 versus North Greenville and 101 against The Citadel.

Slawson collected his team high 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting and 3-of-4 behind the 3-point line to go with five rebounds. Alex Hunter added 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting while making 4-of-6 from 3-point range. Joe Anderson and JP Pegues came off the bench to score 14 and 12 points, respectively. Marcus Foster compiled 13 points and five rebounds, and Mike Bothwell 12 points, four rebounds and three assists. Garrett Hien tied his career high of five assists.

Jason Roche led the Bulldogs with a game high 22 points on seven 3-pointers. Stephen Clark finished with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. Rudy Fitzgibbons III tallied 11 points.

The Paladins led wire-to-wire against The Citadel and built a 37-point lead during the first half. Slawson and Hunter combined for 25 points as Furman knocked down 63.6 percent (21-of-33) of its field goal attempts and 70.0 percent (14-of-20) behind the 3-point line. The Paladins opened the game on a 10-0 run and led by double digits over the final 16:54 of the opening half. Foster made 1-of-2 free throws with 1:46 remaining and gave Furman a 60-23 lead. Pegues made a 3-pointer just before the buzzer and sent the Paladins into halftime ahead 63-31.

Furman outscored the Bulldogs 13-5 over the first 4:04 of the second half and took its largest lead of the game at 78-35 on Slawson’s dunk. Anderson later extended the Paladins’ lead back to 43 points when his 3-pointer made the score 89-46 at the 12:16 mark.

Furman has won each game during its winning streak by 10 or more points, marking the first time since 2018-19 it has won five games in a row by double figures. That season, the Paladins captured six straight double digit wins over The Citadel, Mercer, Western Carolina, ETSU, UNC Greensboro and VMI.

Furman concluded the game shooting 54.9 percent (39-of-71) from the field and 50.0 percent (16-of-32) from 3-point range. The Paladins held the advantage in points off turnovers (23-13), points in the paint (44-22) and bench points (37-36).

Furman returns to downtown Greenville on Saturday afternoon when it hosts UNC Greensboro at 12 p.m. from Bon Secours Wellness Arena.