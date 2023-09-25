GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman’s 38-14 disposal of 21st-ranked Mercer on Saturday has vaulted the Paladins up to seventh in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll, it was announced today.

The Paladins (3-1, 0-0 SoCon), who are idle this Saturday, return to action on Oct. 7 when they play host to SoCon foe The Citadel.

Reigning national champion South Dakota State is No. 1, followed by North Dakota State and Montana tate. Idaho is ranked fourth, William & Mary fifth, and Holy Cross sixth.

The Paladins, who improved one spot from last week, are joined in the poll by one other SoCon team, Western Carolina, which is 17th.