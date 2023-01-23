GREENVILLE, S.C. — A season opening home Thursday night game and early season clash against South Carolina highlight Furman’s 2023 football schedule, which the school released today.

The 11-game slate features five home contests and six away games, including eight Southern Conference matchups.

Furman, coming off a 10-3 season a year ago that included a second round appearance in the FCS playoffs, is projected to return 20 starters this fall off a squad that finished ranked a consensus 10th in both major FCS polls.

Furman kicks off its season at home on Aug. 31 when it plays host to Tennessee Tech in a Thursday, 7:00 p.m. contest at Paladin Stadium. The game will mark the second consecutive year the Paladins have kicked off the season with a Thursday night clash. Furman blanked Tennessee Tech, 26-0, in Cookeville in 2021.

The Paladins face South Carolina on Sept. 9 in the 50th meeting between the two schools, who first battled in 1892 and last squared off in 2014.

Furman wraps up its non-conference slate on Sept. 16 when it travels to face Kennesaw State, which is transitioning to the FBS ranks. The last time the Paladins faced a FBS transitioning foe was 2013 when Furman beat both Appalachian State, 27-10, and Georgia Southern, 16-14, in their final seasons as members of the SoCon and the FCS.

Head coach Clay Hendrix’s squad returns home the following week to kick off SoCon play against Mercer, which the Paladins downed, 23-13, in Macon last fall on the way to the playoffs.

Following a Sept. 30 open date, Furman will welcome arch-rival The Citadel to Greenville on Oct. 7 for the 103rd renewal of the SoCon’s oldest football rivalry and Family Weekend at the university. The Paladins, who lead the all-time series 62-37-3, have won the last two clashes, including a 21-10 verdict last year in Charleston.

A showdown against defending SoCon champion Samford is scheduled on Oct. 14 for Birmingham, where the Paladins have won the last two meetings. The Bulldogs were the only league foe to topple the Paladins last fall, overcoming a 10-0 second quarter deficit for a 34-27 triumph.

The Paladins will travel to Cullowhee, N.C., to face Western Carolina on Oct. 21 before returning home to entertain East Tennessee State on Oct. 28 to highlight Homecoming Weeknd. Furman claimed hard-fought wins over both the Catamounts (47-40) and Buccaneers (27-14) in 2022.

The November calendar features three contests, beginning with a Nov. 4 clash at Chattanooga, who the Paladins trimmed, 24-20, last year in Greenville when the Mocs were ranked No. 6 in the FCS.

VMI pays a visit to Paladin Stadium on Nov. 11, and Furman wraps up its regular season with a Nov. 18 contest against Wofford — its oldest football rival. The Paladins, who own a 56-33-7 lead in the series, have rolled to wins in the last two battles with the Terriers, including a 42-20 verdict in Spartanburg in 2021 and 63-28 triumph in Greenville last fall.

