Greenville, S.C. – Marcus Foster scored a career-high 22 points and Jalen Slawson posted his 12th career double-double to lead Furman to a 102-74 victory over NCAA Division II Tusculum on Friday afternoon at Timmons Arena.

The Paladins took control of the game with a 32-4 first half run and shot 73.3% from the field in the opening 20 minutes to lead 57-27 at the break en route to their 29th win in their last 30 regular season non-conference contests inside Timmons.

After Tusculum grabbed an early 15-11 advantage, Furman answered with a pair of Foster free throws, a Jonny Lawrence three-pointer, and a Slawson layup to take the lead for good at 18-15 and ignite the decisive run. Foster totaled eight of his career-high 22 during the run, which ended on JP Pegues’ field goal at the three-minute mark to put the Paladins in front 43-19. Slawson’s basket with 10:41 left in the half marked the first in an 18-for-20 shooting stretch for the Paladins that was capped by the fifth-year senior’s slam just 11 seconds into the second half to up the Furman lead to 59-27.

Foster, who added seven rebounds, connected on 7-of-15 shots from the floor and all five of his trips to the foul line. Slawson finished 10-for-13 from the field to net 22 points to go with 10 rebounds and five assists. Sophomore Tyrese Hughey match his career-high with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting and contributed three steals.

The Paladins outscored Tusculum 56-30 in the paint and 20-8 off turnovers, while getting 47 points from its bench. Furman shot 60% from the field for the game, including 11-of-19 behind the arc, and drained 13-of-15 free throw attempts.

Kobe Funderburk paced four Pioneers in double figures with 14 points and Inady Legiste added 13. KJ Crump and Connor Jordan rounded out Tusculum’s double-digit scorers with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

The Pioneers, ranked No. 5 in the latest D2SIDA Southeast Region Poll, shot 45.5% and made 12-of-31 three-point attempts but were out-rebounded 37-25 and forced into 18 turnovers.

Furman (4-2) returns to action Tuesday night when it faces Appalachian State at the Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, N.C. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.