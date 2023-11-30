Furman continues preparations for Saturday’s 1pm FCS playoff battle with SoCon foe Chattanooga.

The Paladins (9-2) defeated the Mocs in early November, 17-14, to seal the Southern Conference’s FCS playoff bid and at least a share of the league championship.

The following week, a win over VMI gave them their first outright conference title in more than 30 years and was likely what earned them a seventh-seed in the field and first-round bye.

Chattanooga won its FCS playoff opener over Austin Peay last Saturday, 24-21, on a late field goal by Byrnes alum Clayton Crile.

Both defenses have been among the SoCon and FCS leaders in several categories this season. Furman is top five in sacks and takeaways after leading FCS in the latter category in 2022.