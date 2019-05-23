Furman Survives At SoCon Tourney

Furman Athletics

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Jabari Richards and Logan Taplett belted late inning home runs to help Furman rally past Western Carolina, 9-7, in Southern Conference Baseball Tournament elimination game action Thursday morning at Fluor Field.

With the victory Furman (26-30), the tournament’s No. 5 seed, advances to play the loser of Thursday’s East Tennessee State vs. Wofford game on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

The loss ends the season for Western Carolina (21-32).

Furman, which built a 6-0 sixth inning lead, saw Western Carolina rally for seven unanswered runs and take a 7-6 lead on Will Prater’s two-out, two-run single in the seventh.

The Paladins answered in the eighth with a leadoff single by Jared Mihalik and Richards’ two-run home run — the 31ssts of his career — that traveled 386 feet over the right field wall to put Furman back in front, 8-7.

Taplett added to Furman’s advantage with a solo home run in the ninth over the Green Monster wall in left field. The Paladins, who entered the game without a home run in their previous four games, banged out four route jobs in the contest to give them 52 on the season.

Western Carolina threatened in the ninth when Immanual Wilder drew a two-out walk and advanced to third on a Daylan Nanny single. Paladin reliever Rob Hughes responded by retiring Justice Bigbie, the SoCon’s 2019 Player of the Year, on a ground out to end the game.

Hughes (5-1), who came on in the seventh with two outs, two runners on base, and Furman leading 6-3, struggled to get out of the frame, surrendering three hits, a walk, and a wild pitch, as the Catamounts scored four times to take a 7-6, lead.

In the eighth Hughes retired the first two batters he faced before Western Carolina loaded the bases. The freshman right-hander escaped the threat when Paladin centerfielder David Webel hauled in a fly ball off the bat of Matthew Koehler in deep right center field.

Furman grabbed a 2-0 lead in the third inning on Webel’s first career home run, a two-out, two-run crank over the Green Monster.

John Michael Boswell made it 3-0 an inning later on a 12-pitch at bat that ended when he deposited an offering by Catamount starter Ryan Mitchele high over the left field wall — his sixth of the season and first since Mar. 27 at Gardner-Webb.

The Paladins tacked on two more in the fifth and one in the sixth to stretch their advantage to 6-0 in support of starting pitcher David Dunlavey. Dunlavey yielded his first run in a Luke Robinson triple in the sixth but battled back to get a pair of outs before back-to-back Furman fielding errors allowed Western Carolina to cut the lead to 6-3.

Both teams finished with 11 hits. Leading the way for Furman were Webel, Boswell, Richards, and Banks Griffith with two hits apiece.

Andrew Bullock paced WCU with a 3-for-4 performance.

The loss was charged to Taylor Purus (5-5), who gave up the home runs to Richards and Taplett.

The win ended Furman’s nine-game losing skid at Fluor Field, where the Paladins have played 80 games since the facility opened in 2006.