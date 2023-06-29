GREENVILLE, S.C. — Riding the strength of NCAA Tournament appearances by five sports, Furman University once again paced all Southern Conference schools in the 2022-23 Learfield Directors’ Cup competition, according to final standings announced today.

Furman, which finished 113th overall among 298 Division I schools based on points scored for NCAA Tournament qualification, ranked first among SoCon institutions, topping Samford (115), UNC Greensboro (147), Chattanooga (163), East Tennessee State (171), and Mercer (261).

Click HERE for final 2022-23 Learfield Directors’ Cup standings.

Furman has paced all SoCon schools six times over the last seven years and was the league front runner in March of 2020 when the pandemic halted competition.

Furman’s 160.5 points this year were earned on the merit of women’s cross country, football, men’s basketball, women’s golf, and men’s golf qualifying for NCAA Tournament play. Men’s basketball and football both advanced into the second round of their respective tournaments, with Paladin hoops knocking off No. 4 Virginia, 68-67, in first round play and football beating Elon, 31-6, in opening round FCS action.

Paladin athletics ranked third among state institutions, trailing only South Carolina (33) and Clemson (51). Coastal Carolina (170), South Carolina State (223), College of Charleston (241). Charleston Southern and Presbyterian (T-261) rounded out the Palmetto state representatives.

Stanford leads the competition, followed by Texas (2nd), Ohio State (3rd), Virginia (4th), and Florida (5th).

The Learfield Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution’s NCAA Tournament competition finish in up to 20 sports in Division I — 10 men’s and 10 women’s.