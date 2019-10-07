Furman up to 11th in FCS rankings

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Fresh from an impressive 58-14 road triumph over Samford on Saturday, Furman has moved up three spots to 11th in this week’s AFCA FCS Coaches’ Poll, which was released today.

The Paladins (4-2, 3-0 SoCon), winners of three straight and all alone in first place in the Southern Conference, polled 380 points, just 12 points behind No. 10 Northern Iowa.

The Paladins are the only SoCon team ranked in this week’s Top 25.

Reigning national champion North Dakota State remained No. 1 in the poll followed by James Madison, South Dakota State, Kennesaw State, and Weber State, which round out the Top 5.

Winners of eight straight FCS games and now 9-1 in its last 10 SoCon contests, head coach Clay Hendrix’s Paladins are idle this Saturday. Furman returns to action on Oct. 19 when it plays host to its historic rival The Citadel at Paladin Stadium in a 1:00 p.m. contest that will highlight Homecoming Weekend.