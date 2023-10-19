Furman (ranked as high as 3rd in FCS) and Western Carolina (as high as 8th in the FCS polls) battle in Cullowhee Saturday at 2:30pm in one of the biggest home games ever for the Catamounts.

Kerwin Bell’s upstart squad (5-1, 3-0) was picked fifth in the preseason conference poll but has used a dynamic offense behind quarterback Cole Gonzalez (14 TDs, 2 Interceptions), wide receiver Censere Lee (T-1st in SoCon with 6 receiving TDs), and running back Desmond Reid (leads FCS rushing at 141.2 yards per game) along with an improved defense in winning five straight.

The Paladins (5-1, 3-0) have won 10 straight SoCon games and have relied on the savvy play of fifth-year senior quarterback Tyler Huff and the conference’s top-rated run defense (100.5 ypg) to maintain their preseason status of the pick to win the conference.