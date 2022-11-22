Greenville, S.C. – Furman’s Mike Bothwell has been named Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, it was announced on Monday afternoon by the league office.

Bothwell earned all-tournament honors this past weekend at the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C., after leading Furman to a 1-2 record that included a 79-60 victory over SEC foe South Carolina on Sunday. The Cleveland Heights, Ohio, native averaged 20 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game over three contests in Charleston.

In Thursday’s tournament opener versus Penn State, a 73-68 defeat, Bothwell netted 26 points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out four assists as the Paladins rallied from a 21-point deficit to have several potential game-tying shots in the final minute. On Friday, the fifth-year senior guard connected on 9-of-15 shots to pace Furman with 23 points and added five assists in an 82-77 loss to Old Dominion. Bothwell capped the tournament with 11 points and a career-high eight assists in Sunday’s triumph over the Gamecocks.

A 2022 Lou Henson Mid-Major All-American, Bothwell has contributed 20.2 points, 4.2 boards and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 37.9% from behind the arc through five games this season.

The Paladins (3-2) are back in action on Friday afternoon for a Black Friday tilt versus the Tusculum Pioneers. Tip-off at Timmons Arena is scheduled for 2 p.m.