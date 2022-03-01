GREENVILLE, S.C.. — Furman’s Tierra Hodges has been named consensus Southern Conference Player of the Year in balloting by league head coaches and media, it was announced today.

Hodges, a fifth-year senior forward, is Furman’s sixth SoCon Player of the Year selection. Previous honorees include Natalie Cleckley (1991), Rushia Brown (1992), Jackie Smith Carson (1998 & 99), and Deshara Shealey (2003).

Furman student-athletes have collected 154 SoCon Player of the Year awards in program history.

Joining Hodges in garnering league recognition were sophomore guard Tate Walters and senior forward Grace van Rij, who were second team All-SoCon picks, and guard Niveya Henley, who collected SoCon All-Freshman Team laurels.

Hodges fashioned a brilliant 2021-22 regular season, pacing the SoCon in scoring (18.0 ppg), rebounding (11.9 rpg), and free throw shooting (.832). She currently ranks seventh nationally in rebounding, is Furman’s all-time leader in caroms (1,232), and also stands sixth on Furman’s career scoring chart (1,607 points).

The 5-foot-9 Paladin earned league player of the week honors four times during the campaign and claimed SoCon Player of the Month citations for November, December, and January.

The Covington, Ga., product scored a career high 29 points and claimed 14 rebounds in the Paladins’ 62-51 triumph over East Tennessee State in the regular season finale on Saturday.

Hodges’ headline play this year, which featured a league leading 18 double-doubles (points-rebounds), helped Furman go 11-4 over its final 15 games en route to a 17-11 regular season and 10-4 SoCon mark, good for a third place league finish. The Paladins’ 10 conference wins are their most since the 2013-14 season.

“This is one of the proudest moments I have ever had as a head coach,” said head coach Jackie Carson, now in her 12th season at her alma mater. “Our program has witnessed first-hand the work Tierra has put in to be the best player she could possibly be. To be the unanimous player of the year pick shows the level of respect her work has garnered across the conference. She is the face of our program, and I am so happy others are acknowledging her in this way.”

Walters fashioned a solid 2021-22 season, averaging 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while posting a league leading 105 assists. She earned a league player of the week tab in late November on the strength of a career high 24-point performance in a 71-62 win over San Diego State and came up big with 20 and 22-point outings in wins over UNC Asheville (64-49) and Western Carolina (63-58), respectively.

The 5-foot-9 native of Buford, Ga., led Furman in 3-point shooting (.375) this season.

“Tate is the glue for our program and is deserving of this recognition,” said Carson. “She has been asked to fill so many roles on this team, and she has done each one so effortlessly. I am so proud of her.”

van Rij used a strong season finish to secure a spot on the media All-SoCon second team. The 6-foot-2 Knoxville, Tenn., product averaged 10.0 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in 27 starts. She capped her regular season with a pair of outstanding performances, including a 19-point effort in a 69-57 win over Samford, which she followed two days later with a career high 26-point outing versus regular season champion Mercer.

van Rij ranked second in the SoCon in field goal percentage (.507).

“This year Grace has shown the league what we all knew she was capable of doing,” added Carson. “She is making the most of her senior year, and we couldn’t be prouder of her and this recognition.”

Henley averaged 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in her inaugural season as a Paladin. A 6-foot product of Seattle, Wash., she earned starts in nine of Furman’s final 10 games and was instrumental in a couple of key late season triumphs, scoring 10 points in a 54-44 road win over UNC Greensboro and a season high 14 points versus Samford (79-67 win). She connected on 11-of-22 3-pointers (.500) over the last eight games.

Said Carson of her freshman honoree, “I am glad our coaches can see how bright the future is for Niveya. She has worked so hard over the course of the year to become comfortable and showcase her talent.”

Henley’s selection extends Furman’s run of picks to the SoCon All-Freshman Team to 11 consecutive years under Carson.

Furman (17-11, 10-4 SoCon) will take the No. 3 seed into Ingles Southern Conference Tournament action on Thursday, where it will face No. 6 seed Chattanooga (7-22, 5-9 SoCon) in a 5:45 p.m. contest at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C. The winner will advance into Friday’s 1:15 p.m. semifinal round game to face the winner of the Wofford vs. East Tennessee State matchup. The tournament championship is scheduled for noon Sunday.

All tournament games will be live streamed via ESPN+, with the championship also slated to be carried on the Nexstar Network.

