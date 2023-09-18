GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman quarterback Tyler Huff has been named Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Paladins’ 31-28 victory over Kennesaw State, it was announced today.

Huff, a graduate student now in his second season as the squad’s signal caller, scored all four Paladin touchdowns in leading Furman to the win over the Owls, who are transitioning to the FBS ranks. The Orange Park, Fla., product’s four touchdown runs, which tied a school record for rushing scores by a Paladin quarterback, covered 1, 28, 4, and 14 yards. He finished the contest with 19 carries for a team high 79 yards.

In addition, Huff connected on 24-of-32 passes for 237 yards to account for 316 yards in total offense.

With the scored tied 28-28 late in the fourth quarter, Huff engineered Furman’s game winning, eight-play 63-yard drive by connecting on three passes for 33 yards and rushing three times for 25 yards, including a 20-yard burst that gave the Paladins a first down at the Kennesaw State 11-yard line. Four plays later teammate Ian Williams delivered the game winning points on a 19-yard field with 21 seconds remaining.

A preseason All-Southern Conference selection, Huff passed for 2,199 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for a Furman quarterback season record 694 yards and eight scores a year ago in the Paladins’ 10-3 season.

Ranked No. 7 and No. 8 in a pair of FCS Top 25 polls announced earlier today, Furman (2-1, 0-0 SoCon) kicks off conference play this Saturday when it plays host to No. 21 ranked Mercer (2-1, 0-0 SoCon) in a 1:00 p.m. contest at Paladin Stadium.