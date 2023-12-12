GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman offensive guard Jacob Johanning has been named to the 2023 Associated Press FCS All-America first team, and Paladin cornerback Travis Blackshear garnered third team honors, it was announced today.

Johanning and Blackshear, team co-captains, were among key performers who helped Furman compile a 10-3 season, highlighted by the Paladins’ Southern Conference championship and quarterfinal appearance in the FCS playoffs. Ranked among the FCS Top 10 since the preseason and as high as second in one three-week stretch, Furman finished the regular season ranked seventh.

Johanning, a product of Simpsonville, S.C., was recognized as the SoCon’s top offensive lineman by capturing the Jacobs Blocking Award this fall. A two-time consensus first team all-conference selection, he was a second team All-America pick in 2022 and registered 39 starts and 2,652 play participations in his career. He was also named to the SoCon All-Academic Honor Roll four times and was a three-time SoCon All-Academic Team honoree.

A three-time All-SoCon honoree during his Paladin career, which spanned 58 games and a program record 51 starts, Blackshear, a Savannah, Ga., native, helped headline a Furman defense that ranked among the best in the FCS in 2023, totaling 29 tackles, four interceptions, and nine pass breakups. Among his four pickoffs was a “pick-six” in the Paladins’ 45-10, season opening win over Tennessee Tech, and two of his four interceptions came in games against Chattanooga — the first in Furman’s 17-14, SoCon title clinching win over the Mocs in Chattanooga, and second in the Paladins’ 26-7 triumph over UTC in second round playoff action. Blackshear finished his career with 200 tackles and 13 interceptions — the pickoffs tally good seventh in Furman history. He returned three interceptions for touchdowns.

Furman has produced 73 All-Americans in its football history.